Delhi: Wife and her boyfriend held for murdering husband

Delhi Police arrested a lady named Swarnali Ghosh along with her boyfriend Mohanpal alias Shantun for the murder of her husband in southeast district of Delhi. On May 13, a PCR call was received at Kalkaji PS regarding one person lying unconscious in a house at Kalkaji, Delhi. The police staff immediately rushed to the spot where they found one person lying upside down on bed having stab injury on his neck.

Thereafter, the crime team and forensic team inspected the spot and lifted the exhibits and took the photographs of scene of crime. The dead body was shifted to AIIMS hospital for medical examination and preserved in mortuary for post mortem.

Accordingly, a case u/s 302/34 was registered at P.S Kalkaji and investigation of the case was taken up. The police team immediately swung into action and checked all the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

The team involved secret informers in the investigation of the case and local intelligence were also developed. During the course of investigation, the murder mystery was solved after a lengthy interrogation with the deceased's wife.

After being cross questioned, she confessed her crime. Further, she disclosed that she along with her boyfriend Mohanpal alias Shantun killed her husband. Thereafter, the team traced the location of mobile phone of her boyfriend namely Mohanpal alias Shantun who was in a hurry to leave Delhi to reach his native place in Siliguri, West Bengal to evade arrest but he was busted near Select City Mall, Saket. On enquiry, he was identified as Mohanpal alias Shantun resident of Kalkaji, Delhi aged 35 yrs.

During the course of the investigation, he confessed his crime. With their arrest, blood stained clothes used in commission of offence were recovered. On sustained interrogation, both accused persons confessed their crime. They disclosed that they are amateur singers at Star Maker App. Further, accused Swarnali disclosed that she had an affair with Mohanpal alias Shantun for past two years.

She further disclosed that her husband used to beat her regularly. Out of rage, she planned to kill her husband with her boyfriend. After committing the crime accused Mohanpal threw the knife and blood stained clothes used in commission of offence in a drain at Saket, Delhi. Further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

