Civilian injured in firing in J-K's Pulwama

A civilian was injured when terrorists fired upon security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

"At about 1:05 pm, terrorists fired upon area domination party of Police/CRPF near Turkawangam Bridge in Litter area of district Pulwama due to which a civilian got injured," the officials said.

They identified the civilian as Shoiab Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Turkwangam area of the south Kashmir district.

The injured civilian was shifted to the Pulwama district hospital.

