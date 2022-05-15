Left Menu

Civilian injured in firing in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 13:56 IST
Civilian injured in firing in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A civilian was injured when terrorists fired upon security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

"At about 1:05 pm, terrorists fired upon area domination party of Police/CRPF near Turkawangam Bridge in Litter area of district Pulwama due to which a civilian got injured," the officials said.

They identified the civilian as Shoiab Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Turkwangam area of the south Kashmir district.

The injured civilian was shifted to the Pulwama district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022