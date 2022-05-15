Devasahayam Pillai becomes 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope

Devasahayam Pillai, who embraced Christianity in the 18th century, was on Sunday declared a saint by Pope Francis at the Vatican, becoming the first Indian layman to be canonized.

Devasahayam was recommended for the process of Beatification by the Vatican in 2004, at the request of the Kottar diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops' Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India. Pope Francis canonized Blessed Devasahayam Pillai along with nine other Blesseds during a Canonisation Mass in St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)