Devasahayam Pillai becomes 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 15-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 13:58 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Devasahayam Pillai, who embraced Christianity in the 18th century, was on Sunday declared a saint by Pope Francis at the Vatican, becoming the first Indian layman to be canonized.

Devasahayam was recommended for the process of Beatification by the Vatican in 2004, at the request of the Kottar diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops' Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India. Pope Francis canonized Blessed Devasahayam Pillai along with nine other Blesseds during a Canonisation Mass in St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

