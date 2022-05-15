Left Menu

K'taka HC to hear SEC plea over zilla panchayat elections on May 17

So, a memo was filed for an early hearing of this matter.The SEC had prepared for the ZP-TP polls in Karnataka in April and May of 2021. The government created a new delimitation panel to conduct the exercise.The Election Commission had challenged the formation of this panel in a writ petition before the High Court.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:01 IST
K'taka HC to hear SEC plea over zilla panchayat elections on May 17
Karnataka High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court will hear on May 17 a plea by the Karnataka State Election Commission about holding Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

The State Election Commission (SEC) filed a memo on Thursday before the vacation bench of Justices B M Shyam Prasad and M G S Kamal in the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict over holding the elections to these local bodies immediately.

The Election Commission pleaded before the High Court that an emergency has arisen due to the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday.

Senior counsel K N Phanindra, appearing for the Election Commission, submitted that the poll body's petition over holding the ZP-TP elections was pending before the High Court. So, a memo was filed for an early hearing of this matter.

The SEC had prepared for the ZP-TP polls in Karnataka in April and May of 2021. Delimitation exercises on constituencies were completed and the final list of voters was also published by the SEC. The reservation draft was also announced last year.

But before the SEC could announce the election schedule, the state government withdrew the powers of the SEC to redraw the constituencies and prepare the reservation list. The government created a new delimitation panel to conduct the exercise.

The Election Commission had challenged the formation of this panel in a writ petition before the High Court. This petition was pending for hearing.

Following the SEC's memo, the High Court has posted the hearing of this matter to May 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022