Left Menu

4 held with 5 kg opium in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:07 IST
4 held with 5 kg opium in Punjab's Phagwara
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four alleged drug peddlers have been arrested and five kg of opium was recovered from their possession here, police said on Sunday.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said while acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the accused near Hadiabad chowk on Saturday. The accused were identified as Harpreet Singh alias Suny, Balwant Rai alias Kaku, Dharamveer, and Satpal, all residents of Phagwara.

On preliminary investigation, Harpreet confessed that he used to buy opium from Rajasthan at a cheap rate, and his three accomplices used to sell it in Phagwara at a higher price.

The SSP said during the last three weeks, as many as 18 drug-related cases had been registered and 23 accused were arrested in the district under a special drive against drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022