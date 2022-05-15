Left Menu

Russian neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:43 IST
Finland's president and government announced Sunday that the Nordic country intends apply for membership in NATO, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days, but it is considered a formality.

A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at the some point next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

