Russian neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
- Country:
- Germany
Finland's president and government announced Sunday that the Nordic country intends apply for membership in NATO, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.
The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days, but it is considered a formality.
A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at the some point next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
More than 1 mln people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, says Lavrov
Lifting sanctions against Russia part of peace talks with Ukraine - Lavrov
More than 1 mln people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, says Lavrov
US official: Ukraine resistance slows Russia
Ukraine to end fuel shortages soon, Zelenskiy says