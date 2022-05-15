A Ukrainian counteroffensive was underway near the Russian-held town of Izium, but its military said Russian forces were advancing elsewhere in the key Donbas region, Ukraine said. FIGHTING, CIVILIANS

* British military intelligence said Russia's offensive in the Donbas "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", with a dramatic acceleration unlikely over the next 30 days. * Russia, rejecting Ukraine's claim to have set alight a modern navy logistics ship in the Black Sea, showed photos of what it said was the Vsevolod Bobrov with no signs of damage.

* Refugees from bombed-out Mariupol spoke of devastation as they reached Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia in a large convoy of cars and vans after waiting days for Russian troops to let them leave. * Four missile strikes hit military infrastructure in the Yavoriv area of western Ukraine, near to the Polish border, early on Sunday, Lviv regional governor said.

* Russia's defense ministry said its forces had hit Ukrainian command posts, ammunition depots, and other military equipment in several regions, including the Donbas, killing at least 100 Ukrainian "nationalists". DIPLOMACY

* Russian neighbor Finland will apply for NATO membership, President Sauli Niinisto said, in a major policy shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin on Sunday and that "more weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine".

* G7 foreign ministers vowed to reinforce Russia's economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and work to ease global food shortages stemming from the war. * Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said the country's diplomats in Washington were being threatened with violence, Tass reported.

* Sweden's ruling Social Democrats were poised to come out in favor of joining NATO, paving the way for an application soon after and abandoning decades of military non-alignment. QUOTE

"We had a victory: today in Eurovision, but soon we will have a victory in Ukraine-Russian war," Tetyana, a military medic, said in a Kyiv basement after Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the popular song contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)