Amarinder condemns killing of two Sikh bizmen in Pak
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killing of two Sikhs in Pakistan on Sunday and slammed the government in the neighbouring country for only paying lip service to the community.Another killing of Sikhs in Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killing of two Sikhs in Pakistan on Sunday and slammed the government in the neighboring country for only paying lip service to the community.
''Another killing of Sikhs in Pakistan. 2 shopkeepers, Ranjeet Singh & Saljeet Singh shot dead in Peshawar. This is highly condemnable. I've always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note,'' Singh tweeted.
Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest targeted killing of the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.
Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Premature to attribute extreme heat in India, Pakistan solely to climate change but heatwaves more intense: WMO
Five Pakistanis arrested for insulting Shehbaz Sharif's delegation in Saudi Arabia
NMC advises Indian students not to pursue medical degrees in Pakistan
Pakistan National Assembly Speaker administers oath to Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab CM
Policeman killed, five others injured in two separate blasts in Pakistan's KPK