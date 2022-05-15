Four youths drown in Ganga while taking bath: Police

Four people, including three minor boys, drowned in the Ganga near here on Sunday while bathing in the river, police said.

The deceased were aged between 15 to 24 years, area Circle Officer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pandey said, adding that all four bodies have been recovered from the river. He said seven boys, all residents of Kaulapur under Gopiganj police station, had gone to take bath at Bihrojpur Ganga Ghat on Sunday morning.

He said while bating in the river, they strayed into deep water and began drowning.

Seeing them drowning, some women bathing in the river threw their sarees toward them and managed to pull three of them out of the deep water after they caught hold of the sarees and save them.

Four youths identified as Prabhat Mishra, 24, Ankit Kumar Chaturvedi and Pravesh Mishra, both 19, and Lucky Mishra, 15, however, were pulled away by the strong river current and drowned.

Senior officials of the district reached the spot, and launched a rescue operation after which four bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem, CO Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)