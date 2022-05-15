Left Menu

Forest department has launched a search operation to caught a leopard after reported sighting of the big cat in a Meerut city area for the last three days, a senior official said on Sunday. The department has set up a trap for the same but without any success as yet.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 16:56 IST
Leopard seen in Meerut, search operation on
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest department has launched a search operation to catch a leopard after a reported sighting of the big cat in a ​​Meerut city area for the last three days, a senior official said on Sunday. The department has set up a trap for the same but without any success as yet. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar said on Sunday that the Forest Department has received information about the sighting of a leopard near the 6th Battalion of PAC located on Roorkee road.

The information of leopard sightings has been shared by the PAC personnel with the Forest Department.

The entire area has been searched but till now the big cat has not been confirmed anywhere, he said.

The forest department team has put up a cage to catch the leopard which is being monitored through cameras, the officer said. The officer speculated that people might have mistaken some other animal as a leopard.

