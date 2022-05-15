Left Menu

Giving efficient, pro-people government is important: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that it is important for a government to be efficient and pro-people.

15-05-2022
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that it is important for a government to be efficient and pro-people. The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport.

Replying to a question on the Opposition questioning Bommai on his governing style, he said, "Issues like Azan, Hijab, Halal which had caused concern have been resolved legally and cordially. Action has been taken in accordance with Supreme Court and High Court orders. The issues have been tackled efficiently. Giving efficient and pro-people administration is more important." Speaking on the state Cabinet expansion, he said that it will be according to instructions from the top brass.

"After the Supreme Court's order on the reservation in local bodies, the party is busy preparing for the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha election. We had the BJP State Core Committee meeting yesterday. I will contact the party top brass over the phone tomorrow or the day after. The process on cabinet expansion would happen according to their instructions," Bommai said. Replying to a question about reports on making Vijayendra, a member of the Legislative Council and then inducting him into the Ministry, Bommai said, "It is all left to the party's top leadership." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

