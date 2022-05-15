Left Menu

Egypt has strategic wheat reserves for four months, says PM

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 17:51 IST
Egypt has strategic wheat reserves for four months, says PM
Mostafa Madbouly Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Egypt

Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient to cover its needs for four months, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday in a televised news conference.

Egypt also has strategic reserves of vegetable oils to cover six months, he added.

