Egypt has strategic wheat reserves for four months, says PM
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient to cover its needs for four months, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday in a televised news conference.
Egypt also has strategic reserves of vegetable oils to cover six months, he added.
Also Read Egypt to offer companies on stock exchange as of September - minister tells Reuters
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
Advertisement