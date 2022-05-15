Tripura: BSF foils smuggling attempt, seizes valuables worth over Rs 2.29 crores

The Tripura unit of Border Security Force (BSF) in its 'Special Operations', foiled another trans-border smuggling attempt across the India-Bangladesh International Border and seized items worth more than Rs 2.29 crores and arrested two smugglers, informed BSF on Sunday. "BSF troops gave a big jolts to the trans-border smugglers by successfully seizing huge quantity of contraband items, besides 20.5 Kgs Ganja, recused 29 cattle heads having combined seizure value worth Rs. 2,29,33,241 along with Rs 10,500 Bangladeshi Taka. Two smugglers have also been apprehended in two different operations", stated the BSF.

The arrested people have been idfentified as Madhu Data (55 years) and Pranam Majumdar (35 years). The apprehended persons along with seized mobile phones have been handed over to Manu Bazar police station in South Tripura. "During wee hours of May 14, on specific Intelligence input the troops of BOP Srinagar, Ex-109 Bn BSF conducted a special joint operation along with Police and successfully recovered huge consignment of 102 Bundles containing assorted clothing items along with one van one Motorcycle and three mobile phones having total seizure value amounting to Rs 2,22,98,000 from a Godown in South Tripura's Sabroom", added BSF.

The seized vehicles have been handed over to Customs- Sabroom for further investigation. (ANI)

