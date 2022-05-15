Left Menu

Explosions heard near site of Somali presidential vote

Explosions sounding like mortar shells were heard on Sunday in the area of Mogadishu airport where parliamentarians were meeting to elect a new president, residents said. "I counted three big sounds of mortar shells landing in the direction of the airport. Who is firing them?" said Mogadishu resident Halima Ibrahim. A Reuters reporter in the city also heard blasts.

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 15-05-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 19:39 IST
Explosions heard near site of Somali presidential vote
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Explosions sounding like mortar shells were heard on Sunday in the area of Mogadishu airport where parliamentarians were meeting to elect a new president, residents said.

"I counted three big sounds of mortar shells landing in the direction of the airport. We are shocked to hear those sounds of mortars at a time (when) Mogadishu is under a complete curfew. Who is firing them?" said Mogadishu resident Halima Ibrahim.

A Reuters reporter in the city also heard blasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022