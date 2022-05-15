Explosions heard near site of Somali presidential vote
Explosions sounding like mortar shells were heard on Sunday in the area of Mogadishu airport where parliamentarians were meeting to elect a new president, residents said. "I counted three big sounds of mortar shells landing in the direction of the airport. Who is firing them?" said Mogadishu resident Halima Ibrahim. A Reuters reporter in the city also heard blasts.
Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 15-05-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 19:39 IST
- Country:
- Somalia
