Explosions heard near site of Somali presidential vote

Explosions sounding like mortar shells were heard on Sunday in the area of Mogadishu airport where parliamentarians were meeting to elect a new president, residents said.

"I counted three big sounds of mortar shells landing in the direction of the airport. We are shocked to hear those sounds of mortars at a time (when) Mogadishu is under a complete curfew. Who is firing them?" said Mogadishu resident Halima Ibrahim.

A Reuters reporter in the city also heard blasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)