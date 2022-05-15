Wife plotted Noida supervisor's killing with son, her lover for property

With the arrest of two people, the Noida police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the murder mystery of a private firm's supervisor who was shot at by unidentified assailants on a city road five days ago.

The police also claimed that the killing was plotted by the supervisor's wife, her son from her first marriage and her lover – who all wanted to grab his property after his death.

A professional sharpshooter was also hired by the woman's lover for the job. The sharpshooter was accompanied by the woman's son on a motorcycle when the duo targeted supervisor Rishipal Sharma on the service road near Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station in the afternoon on May 10, officials said.

Sharma was on his way home on a scooter to Delhi from his workplace when he was shot at in the area under Sector 126 police station limits with the assailants fleeing immediately, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

''On May 10, Sharma was shot at by two motorcycle-borne men. He was first taken to a hospital in Nithari area of Sector 30 here but later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died on Saturday,'' Singh said.

''During investigation of the case, it came to light that he was married to Pooja Singh. This was the second marriage of both of them. Pooja had a son from her first wedding, Vishal Singh. She also had a lover, Aqeel. All three of them had conspired to kill Sharma in order to take over his property,'' he said.

The officer said as part of their plan, Aqeel had hired a sharp shooter, Mehndi Hasan. Vishal and Mehndi Hasan took the motorcycle of Aqeel and attacked Sharma, leaving him fatally injured. They had also put some mud on the number plate of the motorcycle in order to avoid identification.

Sharma and his wife Meenu had got divorced some time back after which he married Pooja, officials said.

Pooja worked at a private hospital in Delhi where Aqeel's wife was admitted for some time. It was at the hospital that they got in touch and eventually went into a relationship, they said.

During the probe, Aqeel told police that he had got to know from Pooja that Sharma had a ''lot of property'' in Noida and she was eyeing to take over it as she had already forced her husband to sell some part of his assets, the officials said.

The police have arrested Aqeel and Vishal, while the motorcycle used in the crime has also been impounded. The clothes and weapon used during the crime by them have also been recovered, Additional DCP Singh said.

The wife and the sharpshooter are at large and searches are underway to ensure their arrest, the officer said, adding legal proceedings would be completed soon on the basis of the evidence collected in the case.

An FIR was lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 34 (criminal act done by several people with common intent), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) at the Sector 126 police station, officials said.

