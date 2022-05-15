LG gives nod to magisterial probe into Delhi fire, inquiry to be completed within 6 weeks

Left Menu

The fire, one of the deadliest in recent years, ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhis Mundka area on May 13.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka building fire, which claimed the lives of 27 people, and it will be completed within six weeks, officials said on Sunday.

District magistrate (West) will probe lapses on the part of the concerned departments and agencies, recommend action against the erring officials and fix responsibility, they said.

The DM will also suggest remedial measures to prevent such tragedies in future, the officials said.

The fire, one of the deadliest in recent years, ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhi's Mundka area on May 13. It started on the first floor of the building due to a suspected explosion in an AC, according to fire officials.

Nineteen people are still missing.

The magisterial probe into the incident was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when he visited the spot on Saturday.

According to the officials, the file on the probe has been approved by the LG.

The terms of reference of the inquiry include ascertaining the circumstances and the cause of the fire.

''The probe will also ascertain lapses on the part of the concerned departments and agencies and their officers in relation to their expected roles. It will fix responsibility of the concerned officials for the lapses and recommend action against erring officials, individuals and agencies,'' the officials said.

The probe will also suggest remedial measures to prevent such tragedies in future, they said.

As part of the inquiry, the DM will also ascertain if there was any violation of laws, they added.

The Delhi government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the fire.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police arrested the owner of the building following multiple raids in the national capital and Haryana.

