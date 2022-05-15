Chhattisgarh: Two held from Rajasthan for cheating Rajnandgaon investors
Two persons were arrested from Rajasthan by Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon police for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent investment scheme, an official said on Sunday.
Mukesh Modi (62) and Rahul Modi (36) are accused of cheating 356 persons of Rs 3-5 crore last year, said Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh.
''They are directors of Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society Limited in Rajasthan and had opened a branch in Rajnandgaon. On June 4, 2021, one Sandeep Singh Bhadauria from here had lodged a complaint against the duo for cheating him of Rs 1.72 lakh. They have some 150 cases against their names in Rajasthan,'' Singh said.
Police brought them here from a jail in Sirohi district in Rajasthan on a production warrant, he added.
