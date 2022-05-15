Left Menu

McConnell sees Wednesday U.S. Senate vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:47 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday he expected the Senate to vote on $40 billion in proposed aid to Ukraine on Wednesday after holding a related procedural vote on Monday.

"We expect to invoke cloture - hopefully by a significant margin - on the motion to proceed on Monday, which would set us up to approve the supplemental on Wednesday," McConnell told reporters on a conference call from Stockholm after visiting the Ukrainian capital on Saturday. He was referring to a procedural "cloture" vote that caps further debate on a matter to 30 hours.

