Delhi court grants bail to DHFL's ex-promoters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:17 IST
A Delhi court has granted bail to former promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan and Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan in a multi-crore scam case linked to a real estate project in Noida.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh granted relief to the accused persons, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation and that there was no requirement of their custody now.

''In the present case as well, the applicant/accused persons -- Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan and Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan -- were not arrested during the investigation. A supplementary charge sheet was filed against them without arrest. Investigation Officer (IO) in his reply to the bail applications has stated that there is no requirement of custody,” the court said in an order passed on May 13.

The accused had moved the bail applications after they were summoned by the court on filing of the charge sheet in the case.

According to the complaint, the accused entered into a tripartite agreement with the flat buyers for the project ''Shubhkamna-Advert Techomes'' at Sector 137, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where unsold flats were mortgaged with DHFL and they concealed the factum of the prior charge on flats and misrepresented that these flats were free from encumbrances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

