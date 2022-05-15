Nagpur jail inmate dies after being rushed to hosp, kin allege murder

The kin of a Nagpur Central Jail inmate who died after being rushed to a hospital following deterioration in his health have alleged that he was beaten to death, a police official said on Sunday.

Akash Ghod (25), who was an undertrial for allegedly murdering a man on September 21 last year, was declared dead on arrival by Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) authorities on Saturday afternoon, he said.

On Sunday, his kin reached GMCH and sought a high-level inquiry claiming Ghod was beaten to death inside the jail.

