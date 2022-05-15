Harris says U.S. 'seeing an epidemic of hate' after mass shooting in Buffalo
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States was seeing "an epidemic of hate" after an 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death on Saturday at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of upstate New York. "Law enforcement is proceeding with its investigation, but what is clear is that we are seeing an epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance," Harris said in a statement on Sunday.
"Racially-motivated hate crimes or acts of violent extremism are harms against all of us," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harris
- New York
- Kamala Harris
- U.S.
- United States
ALSO READ
Amazon, union face off in a rematch election in New York
VP Harris calls Supreme Court threat to Roe v. Wade 'assault on freedom'
Vice President Harris tests negative for Covid-19, will return to in-person work Tuesday
IBM Chairman Arvind Krishna elected to Board of Directors of Federal Reserve Bank of New York
New York City raises COVID-19 alert level to medium