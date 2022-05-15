Left Menu

Harris says U.S. 'seeing an epidemic of hate' after mass shooting in Buffalo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:37 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States was seeing "an epidemic of hate" after an 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death on Saturday at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of upstate New York. "Law enforcement is proceeding with its investigation, but what is clear is that we are seeing an epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance," Harris said in a statement on Sunday.

"Racially-motivated hate crimes or acts of violent extremism are harms against all of us," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

