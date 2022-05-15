Over 400 candidates found to have submitted fake certificates for police force recruitment: Assam DGP

More than 400 candidates have been booked by the Assam Police recently for allegedly submitting fake certificates for recruitment into the force, a top officer said on Sunday.

The officer also said that the CID has taken up the case and a probe has been launched into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said “discrepancies in the documents” came to light during the verification process.

''Before declaring the final result, we verified the computer efficiency certificate of every candidate through respective superintendents of police. During the verification, 414 certificates were found fake,” he said.

''The CID has already registered a case in this connection,'' Mahanta added.

Over 9,000 personnel in various ranks of the police force were handed appointment letters during a special programme here on Saturday.

Mahanta also said in the latest recruitment drive, the Assam Police had set a target to recruit 10 per cent females in its armed branch and 30 per cent females in unarmed branch.

He maintained that the target could not be achieved, but the drive saw the highest-ever recruitment of female personnel in a single go by the force.

A total of 91.75 per cent male and 8.43 per cent female were recruited in the armed branch, and 76.21 per cent male and 23.79 per cent female in the unarmed branch, the DGP stated.

He also said that due to lack of eligible candidates, some posts reserved for the candidates of Scheduled Tribe (Hills), former militants and Village Defence Party personnel could not be filled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)