Left Menu

Two drown while taking bath in Markanda River in Himachal: Official

Two people drowned while taking bath in the Markanda river in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a state disaster management official said. Four persons were swept away by the strong water current while taking bath in Markanda River Vikram Bag in Nahan tehsil, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-05-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 22:24 IST
Two drown while taking bath in Markanda River in Himachal: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people drowned while taking bath in the Markanda river in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a state disaster management official said. Four persons were swept away by the strong water current while taking bath in Markanda River Vikram Bag in Nahan tehsil, he added. While two were rescued, two others drowned in the rivewr, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022