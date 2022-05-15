Two drown while taking bath in Markanda River in Himachal: Official
Two people drowned while taking bath in the Markanda river in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a state disaster management official said. Four persons were swept away by the strong water current while taking bath in Markanda River Vikram Bag in Nahan tehsil, he added.
Two people drowned while taking bath in the Markanda river in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a state disaster management official said. Four persons were swept away by the strong water current while taking bath in Markanda River Vikram Bag in Nahan tehsil, he added. While two were rescued, two others drowned in the rivewr, he said.
