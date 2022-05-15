Left Menu

Abducted girl rescued from HP, accused held

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 22:39 IST
Abducted girl rescued from HP, accused held
  • Country:
  • India

A girl, who was allegedly abducted by a youth about 10 days ago, was rescued from Himachal Pradesh and the accused was also arrested, police said on Sunday.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Thakarakote village of Reasi, allegedly abducted the minor from the house of her guardians in the Bahu Fort area of the city on May 5, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered and during the course of investigation, the location of the girl was found in Bilaspur area of Himachal Pradesh and she was subsequently rescued and her abductor arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022