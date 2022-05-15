Abducted girl rescued from HP, accused held

A girl, who was allegedly abducted by a youth about 10 days ago, was rescued from Himachal Pradesh and the accused was also arrested, police said on Sunday.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Thakarakote village of Reasi, allegedly abducted the minor from the house of her guardians in the Bahu Fort area of the city on May 5, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered and during the course of investigation, the location of the girl was found in Bilaspur area of Himachal Pradesh and she was subsequently rescued and her abductor arrested.

