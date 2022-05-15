Left Menu

Official: Buffalo gunman had threatened high school shooting

Police said the student was taken into custody under a state mental health law and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The police statement did not give the students name.The law enforcement official was not authorised to speak publicly on the investigation and did so on the condition of anonymity.

The 18-year-old gunman who authorities say killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had previously threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Payton Gendron had appeared on the radar of police last year after he threatened to carry out a shooting at Susquehanna High School around the time of graduation, the official said. New York State Police said troopers were called to the Conklin school on June 8, 2021, for a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements. Police said the student was taken into custody under a state mental health law and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The police statement did not give the student's name.

The law enforcement official was not authorised to speak publicly on the investigation and did so on the condition of anonymity.

