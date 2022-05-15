Left Menu

Odisha: Bargarh lift irrigation project 1st phase likely to be ready by next March

Odishas Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Sunday reviewed the progress of the ambitious Gangadhar Meher lift irrigation project in Bargarh district.The project at the zero point of the Hirakud Dam will provide irrigation facilities to around 31,350 hectares of land in Bargarh.The work is going on at full pace.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 15-05-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 22:48 IST
Odisha: Bargarh lift irrigation project 1st phase likely to be ready by next March
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Sunday reviewed the progress of the ambitious Gangadhar Meher lift irrigation project in Bargarh district.

The project at the zero point of the Hirakud Dam will provide irrigation facilities to around 31,350 hectares of land in Bargarh.

''The work is going on at full pace. The project is on the top priority list of the government.

''We're hopeful that the work will complete within the next one year,'' Mohapatra told reporters here.

Ananda Chandra Sahu, the chief engineer of the upper Mahanadi basin, said the work was being carried out in two phases.

''Around 62 per cent work of phase I of the project, which will irrigate 2,650 hectares of land in 129 villages in four blocks in Bargarh and two in Subarnapur, has already been completed,'' the official said. A major portion of pipeline-laying activities of phase I has been completed. The work on the pump house and intake well for the project is underway, he said.

The authorities have set a target to complete phase I by the next March, the official said.

Sahu said the tender process for phase II was completed.

Around 5,750 hectares of land in 12 villages of Bargarh and Barpali blocks will be provided irrigation facilities under phase II.

The work will begin after getting approval from the cabinet.

Sahu said Rs 1,680 crore would be spent on the mega lift irrigation project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022