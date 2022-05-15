Assam police hands over ABT, AQIS terror outfit case to NIA

Speaking of the recent arrest of 16 people having links with terror outfits Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Assam Director general of police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday said that the police handed over one case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). DGP said, "One particular case has already been handed over to NIA and shared information with Interpol to crack down Islamic radical groups in the state. NIA acted very actively. There are other cases also registered, I am sure NIA will like to take the other cases as well."

"Some of them have been caught and some of them gave us a slip. But we have arrested a major network of activists, and we have also arrested several kingpins who have taken the lead. We found the links in Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengal. Some of them have given a slip to Bangladesh. So we have to take locked up activities accordingly," he added. The DGP said that the police team made arrests from Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, and Bengal, while some of them ran escaped to Bangladesh.

"The people who were caught from MP underwent training here. The people who ran away to Tripura, we caught them from there. One of them has given a lead we are investigating. Bengal police are also cooperating in the operation," DGP said. He said that these people come here with visas for tourism purposes. But then violate the visa law and stay back to spread the words of Jihad.

"Actually, the visa is a problem, they come for medical tourism but they come here to proselytize the words of Jihad. So, we are keeping a hoax eye. And we will not allow any violation of visa law." In a long-drawn Operation on April 25, Assam Police busted several modules of terror outfits ABT, and AQIS in Assam, arresting 16 people so far.

After the operation, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had termed the police operation a huge success of intelligence and an example of courage "It's a huge intelligence success and a true example of courage and dedication of Assam Police. Total Arrests so far -16," added Sarma.

Mufti Saiful Islam (Bangladeshi National), Imran Hussain, Noushad Ali, Khairul Islam, Badshah Soleman, Mamunur Rashid, Mufti Suleman Ali, Saddam Hussain, Moqibul Hussain are among some of the key accused arrested by the Assam Police. Sharing the names of the accused, Assam Police said they will continue their offensive against the terror module. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)