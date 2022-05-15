Punjab Congress chief flays killing of Sikhs in Pakistan
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today condemned the killing of two Sikh shopkeepers in Peshawar in Pakistan.
The PCC president said, the minorities in Pakistan, Sikhs and Hindus were being selectively targeted there while the security agencies were watching as mute spectators. "The killings are not isolated, but have a regular pattern", he pointed out, saying the minorities were regularly targeted in Pakistan by the extremists.
He said, besides being regularly killed the girls were abducted and forcibly married off and converted. "I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use all international fora to protect the minorities in that country as there is no one to defend them or speak for them", he appealed to the Prime Minister.
According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), hundreds of people die in target killings, military operations and various other incidents of high-degree violence. Those killed included citizens including women and members of religious minorities, politicians, security personnel and militants. (ANI)
