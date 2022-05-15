Two Mathura traders booked for hurting religious sentiments

Police here lodged an FIR against two shopkeepers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by ''attempting'' to sell online the ''Giriraj Shila'' from the Govardhan hill, officials said on Sunday.

The ''Giriraj Shila'', a kind of rock collected from hill is considered sacred by the Hindus.

''The Govardhan police and the cyber cell have started investigation,'' DSP Gaurav Kumar Tripathi said. The case was registered under Sections 295 of the IPC and 66D of the IT Act against owners of Dhaval Sachdeva store and Vrindavan store, the officials said. They had given an advertisement on Amazon e-commerce portal, offering the holy rock for Rs 4,000 a piece.

