Woman, paramour held for allegedly killing her husband in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 00:25 IST
A 32-year-old woman and her paramour were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Sunday.

They identified the accused as Swarnali Ghosh and Mohanpal alias Shantun (35), both residents of Kalkaji.

Police said they received information about the killing of a man named Arjun Ghosh at his house on Friday. He was found dead on his bed with injury marks on the neck, a senior officer said.

During the investigation, Swarnali admitted to have killed Arjun with her paramour's help. Shantun, who was about to leave for Siliguri in West Bengal, was nabbed near a mall in Saket, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

Swarnali informed the police that she had an affair with Shantun for two years.

She also told the police that she was being subjected to domestic violence by her husband Arjun and hence she decided to eliminate him.

After the killing, Shantun threw the murder weapon -- a knife -- and blood-stained clothes into a drain in Saket, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

