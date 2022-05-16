Lebanon's Hezbollah-allied FPM party says it won 15-16 seats in polls

Lebanon's Hezbollah-allied Christian Free Patriotic Movement party won up to 16 seats during parliamentary elections on Sunday, the head of the party's electoral machine told Reuters, a loss of several seats over last polls. Sayed Younes told Reuters the party had won 18 seats during 2018 polls and would seek to form a bloc of about 20 MPs with its allies once results from Sundays elections are finalised.

The FPM, founded by president Michel Aoun, had formed the single-largest bloc after 2018 polls but was widely expected to lose seats after facing harsh criticism after the country's 2019 financial collapse. The anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces party, a staunch FPM rival, claimed to have won 20 seats in Sunday's polls, up from 15 in 2018.

