Pray Buddha’s teachings inspire people to follow path of peace, non-violence: Mamata
16-05-2022
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said on the occasion of Buddha Purnima that the teachings of Buddha should inspire people to follow the path of peace and non-violence.
"Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. May the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire us to follow the paths of peace, non-violence, unity, and love for all," Banerjee tweeted.
Buddha Purnima is observed in much of South Asia and East Asia to commemorate the birth of the founder of Buddhism.
