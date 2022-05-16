Left Menu

Sweden, Finland NATO membership would increase Baltic security - Estonia

"We have seen some differences, but we have also seen a willingness of those countries to overcome the differences," she said. Estonia appreciates NATO enforcing its presence in the Baltic region but would like the allies to move from enhancing their presence to enhancing their defense.

Sweden and Finland joining NATO would increase the security of the Baltic region, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said. "When we see that in our neighborhood also other democratic countries belong to NATO, it would mean that we could have broader joint exercises and also ... more defense cooperation," Liimets told Reuters in Berlin where she joined a meeting with other NATO counterparts on Saturday.

Liimets said she hoped Sweden, Finland, and Turkey would overcome differences in the Nordic states joining the alliance, adding that the Berlin meeting atmosphere was very supportive. "We have seen some differences, but we have also seen a willingness of those countries to overcome the differences," she said.

Estonia appreciates NATO enforcing its presence in the Baltic region but would like the allies to move from enhancing their presence to enhancing their defense. "It would mean that we would have the more robust presence of land forces, but also air and maritime defense," she added.

