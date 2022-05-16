Left Menu

Cop seeks re-investigation in case against Mumbai bizman for obstructing police from discharging duty

A Mumbai police inspector has approached the city police chief, seeking a re-investigation into a case against businessman Jitendra Navlani for allegedly obstructing police from discharging their duty, an official said on Monday.Notably, Navlani, who owns a restaurant in south Mumbai, is also accused of accepting over Rs 58.96 crore from various private companies by using the names of Enforcement Directorate ED sleuths and the ACB had issued a lookout circular against him last week.

Notably, Navlani, who owns a restaurant in south Mumbai, is also accused of accepting over Rs 58.96 crore from various private companies by using the names of Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths and the ACB had issued a lookout circular against him last week. Inspector Anup Dange, in a 31-page complaint submitted to Mumbai police commissioner last week, mentioned that the Gamdevi police here had registered an FIR against Navlani in November 2019 for allegedly obstructing police from doing their duty, but it was quashed by the Bombay High Court last month, the official said.

Dange has sought a re-investigation into that case against Navlani and the officers who did not probe the case properly at that time, when Param Bir Singh was the Mumbai police chief, he said. He submitted all the evidence related to the 2019 FIR against Navlani's FIR to the CBI, including some video and audio recordings.

The Gamdevi police had registered the FIR against Navlani, a resident of Colaba area in south Mumbai, for allegedly stopping police from doing their duty when they had gone to close his restaurant after finding it open late at night in November 2019.

After the incident, Dange was transferred to the police control room - south Mumbai region. He resumed charge at the Gamdevi police station last month, the official said. Last week, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a lookout circular against Navlani, after an FIR, registered earlier this month, alleged that Navlani had collected around Rs 58.96 crore between 2015 and 2021.

