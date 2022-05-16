Left Menu

Ukrainian troops defending Kharkiv reach state border with Russia - governor

Ukrainian troops defending the city of Kharkiv have reached the state border with Russia, the regional governor said on Monday. It was not immediately clear how many troops had reached the Russian border and where. Ukraine has been retaking territory in its northeast, driving Russian forces away from Kharkiv, the second-largest Ukrainian city.

Updated: 16-05-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ukrainian troops defending the city of Kharkiv have reached the state border with Russia, the regional governor said on Monday. Reuters could not independently verify the comments made by Kharkiv region governor Oleh Sinegubov on the Telegram messaging service. It was not immediately clear how many troops had reached the Russian border and where.

Ukraine has been retaking territory in its northeast, driving Russian forces away from Kharkiv, the second-largest Ukrainian city.

