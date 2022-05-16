Left Menu

Russia calls Finland, Sweden joining NATO a mistake with 'far-reaching consequences'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday said Finland and Sweden should have no illusions that Moscow will simply put up with their joining the NATO military alliance, calling it a mistake that would have far-reaching consequences. The move from two historically neutral powers would be one of the biggest changes to Europe's security architecture for decades, reflecting a sweeping shift in perceptions in the Nordic region since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:52 IST
Russia calls Finland, Sweden joining NATO a mistake with 'far-reaching consequences'
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday said Finland and Sweden should have no illusions that Moscow will simply put up with their joining the NATO military alliance, calling it a mistake that would have far-reaching consequences.

The move from two historically neutral powers would be one of the biggest changes to Europe's security architecture for decades, reflecting a sweeping shift in perceptions in the Nordic region since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. "The situation is, of course, changing radically in light of what is happening," the Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying. "The fact that the security of Sweden and Finland will not be strengthened as a result of this decision is very clear to us.

"They should have no illusions that we will simply put up with it," Ryabkov said. "The general level of military tension will rise, and predictability in this sphere will decrease. It is a shame that common sense is being sacrificed to some phantom provision about what should be done in this unfolding situation," Ryabkov said.

NATO and the United States said on Sunday they were confident Turkey would not hold up membership of the two Nordic states in the Western military alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022