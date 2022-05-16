Left Menu

Sanctions on Belarusian military for supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine

“The Belarusian government military is enabling the illegal and unacceptable assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Nanaia Mahuta said. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:25 IST
Sanctions on Belarusian military for supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine
New Zealand has also extended the full suite of its prohibitions to 12 Belarusian individuals who were included in the travel ban announced in March. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has today announced sanctions on Belarusian leaders and defence entities supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine, as part of the Government's ongoing response to the war.

"The Belarusian government military is enabling the illegal and unacceptable assault on Ukraine's sovereignty," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Under the leadership of President Lukashenko, Belarusian territory has been used to launch attacks into Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand condemns all involved in assisting Russia in their unjustified and illegal war, and we call on Belarus to immediately renounce their support for this war.

"Alongside the international community, we are continuing to put real pressure on those supporting Putin and his despicable actions in Ukraine," Nanaia Mahuta said.

The latest round of sanctions extends to 27 Belarusian leaders and defence entities which have supported the invasion of Ukraine. This includes President Lukashenko, Belarusian military leaders and others, who are among those now listed under the Russia Sanctions Act.

New Zealand has also extended the full suite of its prohibitions to 12 Belarusian individuals who were included in the travel ban announced in March.

These sanctions join a number of actions New Zealand has taken in response to the ongoing illegal military action against Ukraine, including trade measures, humanitarian contributions, and providing military equipment to support Ukraine to defend itself.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022