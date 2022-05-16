Left Menu

Man's body found with bullet injury to head in UP village

Further action in the case would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report.Gangwars family members, however, alleged he was killed and it was not a suicide.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:25 IST
Man's body found with bullet injury to head in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a man with a gunshot injury was found in a field in a village here on Monday, police said.

The man's family, however, alleged he was murdered.

The body of Sanjay K Gangwar (35), a resident of Labeda village under Bahedi police station area, was found in a field in front of his house at 6 am. The body was spotted by Gangwar's father Premdas, a former village head when he had gone for a walk on his farm, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said Gangwar was reported to have been shot in the head.

''Based on the evidence collected from the spot, prima facie it appears to be a suicide,'' he said, adding that the weapon from which the bullet was fired has also been recovered from the spot.

Agarwal said the forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. Further action in the case would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report.

Gangwar's family members, however, alleged he was killed and it was not a suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022