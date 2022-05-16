Left Menu

Girl raped, impregnated by man in J-K’s Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:26 IST
Girl raped, impregnated by man in J-K’s Reasi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Monday.

A person of Pouni tehsil lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday alleging that a man repeatedly raped her daughter who is two months pregnant, they said.

Subsequently, a case was lodged and an investigation started, the police officials said.

Amit Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, constituted a special team to crack the case, they said.

After strenuous efforts, the team succeeded in arresting the accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, the officials said.

The SSP said the case will be investigated thoroughly and a chargesheet against the accused will be produced in the court within a stipulated time.

Police are being regularly briefed to remain sensitive towards crime against women, especially minors, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022