Gazprom has not booked gas export capacity at Slovakia-Ukraine border for June

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:43 IST
Russian state gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports to Europe via Velke Kapusany on the Slovakia-Ukraine border for June, auction results showed. In total, 70.4 million cubic meters per day of capacity was on offer.

Gazprom also has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for June, results of another auction showed.

