Left Menu

After SC order on OBC quota in local bodies, Goa govt to seek legal opinion on panchayat polls

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 16:18 IST
After SC order on OBC quota in local bodies, Goa govt to seek legal opinion on panchayat polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government will seek legal opinion from the advocate general on holding panchayat polls in light of a recent judgment of the Supreme Court related to OBC quota in local bodies, state panchayat minister Mauvin Godinho said on Monday.

The tenure of these panchayats culminates on June 19 and the state government is keen that elections are held soon, he added.

On May 10, the Supreme Court had held that no reservation for Other Backward Classes can be provisioned until the triple test formality, including setting up a dedicated commission to conduct a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies within the state, is followed ''in all respects''.

''The dates for the panchayat polls will be declared only after the legal opinion is taken from state advocate general Devidas Pangam. The SC order of May 10 says all seats reserved for OBCs will have to be identified by the state OBC commission,'' minister Godinho said.

He added that an administrator can be appointed in case the tenure of a panchayat expires, but even in that case polls must be held within six months of such an appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022