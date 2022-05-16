2 teenagers killed in road accident in UP

Two teenagers were killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a tractor-trolley here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Allipur village under Kotwali Ujhani police station area, they said.

Vivek Maurya (17) and Akash (19) were going to the Bhagirathi Kachla Ghat to bathe in the Ganga river when their motorcycle was hit by the tractor-trolley, the police said.

Both of them died on the spot, while the driver of the tractor-trolley fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

