Left Menu

2 teenagers killed in road accident in UP

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 16-05-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 16:34 IST
2 teenagers killed in road accident in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers were killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a tractor-trolley here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Allipur village under Kotwali Ujhani police station area, they said.

Vivek Maurya (17) and Akash (19) were going to the Bhagirathi Kachla Ghat to bathe in the Ganga river when their motorcycle was hit by the tractor-trolley, the police said.

Both of them died on the spot, while the driver of the tractor-trolley fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022