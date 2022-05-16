Left Menu

Two injured in a shoot out at Barrackpore

An investigation has been launched into the incident and a huge police team have been deployed around the shop.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:24 IST
Two injured in a shoot out at Barrackpore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were grievously injured in a shoot-out at a biryani outlet at Barrackpore in West Bengal on Monday, a police official said.

Three bike-borne miscreants were randomly fired at the shop and injured a customer and a worker of the well-known outlet at Barrackpore wireless gate in neighboring North 24 Parganas district on Monday afternoon, the official Barrackpore police commissioner said.

The two have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. An investigation has been launched into the incident and a huge police team has been deployed around the shop. "We are checking CCTV footage. The miscreants were wearing helmets. We have started an investigation in the matter," the police official said.

