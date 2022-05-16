J-K: LeT module busted, eight held

Security forces busted a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit by arresting seven terrorists and their associates in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

Investigating the recent encounters in Bandipora, police and security forces busted a terror module of LeT by arresting an active Pakistani-trained terrorist, two-hybrid terrorists, and four terrorist associates including a woman, he said.

He said the Pakistan-trained terrorist has been identified as Arif Ajaz Shehri alias Anfal, who went to Pakistan on a valid visa in 2018 through Wagah Border and infiltrated back to this site after obtaining illegal arms training.

"The hybrid terrorists have been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Reshi and Shariq Ahmad Lone. The arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out attacks on police, security forces, and other soft targets, particularly in Bandipora district," the spokesman said.

He said the four terrorist associates have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Waza, Maqsood Ahmad Malik, and Sheema Shafi.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in harboring terrorists, providing logistics/material support including transportation of terrorists in Bandipora district. The arrested female terrorist associate was also involved in providing Wi-Fi hotspot, accommodation, and ferrying terrorists in Bandipora town," the spokesman said.

Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition including two pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 pistol rounds, and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession, he said, adding one van which was being used in the ferrying terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar was also seized.

Also, three scooters were seized. They were being used for doing recce of police, security establishments, monitor movement of security forces and ferrying of terrorists, he added.

