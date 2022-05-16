Areca & Coconut Prices

Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 51,000 to Rs 54,500, model Rs 54,000 New Supari: Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000, model Rs 43,500 Koka: Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, model Rs 24,500 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, model Rs 20,000 2nd quality: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, model Rs 13,000.

