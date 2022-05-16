Left Menu

PM Modi may attend chief secretaries' conclave in Dharamshala in June

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:45 IST
PM Modi may attend chief secretaries' conclave in Dharamshala in June
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend a conclave of chief secretaries of states and Union territories in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh next month, said an official statement issued here on Monday.

However, the exact dates of the two-day conclave were not mentioned in the statement issued by the state Public Relations Department.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Ridge in Shimla on May 31 to mark the eighth anniversary of his dispensation, it said.

The prime minister's visit to Shimla holds significance as Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls in December.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held a meeting with NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant and other officials on the conclave and the prime minister's proposed visit to Dharamshala in June.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, and NITI Aayog officials Yogesh Suri and Sanyukta Samaddar were present at the meeting.

Thakur has requested PM Modi to attend the conclave, it said.

The prime minister came to Himachal Pradesh about five months ago on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddle ground in the chief minister's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

The chief minister also urged cooperation from NITI Aayog in improving sustainable tourism, air connectivity, and sustainable development of the state.

"Himachal has taken many innovative steps towards tourism expansion, clean energy, ropeway connectivity, electric vehicles, and sustainable development," the statement quoted the CM as saying. Through the ropeway project, Himachal is moving forward in the field of tourism and connectivity by using modern technology, Thakur said, adding that the state is promoting electric and clean mobility by formulating an Electric Vehicle Policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022