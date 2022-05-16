Left Menu

Man who slapped, kicked lawyer in viral video arrested in Karnataka

PTI | Bagalkote | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:50 IST
Man who slapped, kicked lawyer in viral video arrested in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman lawyer in full public view in the district headquarter town of Bagalkote, police said on Monday.

The video of 40-year-old Mahathesh Cholachagudda kicking and slapping Sangeetha Sikkeri had gone viral drawing widespread outrage.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma too had taken cognisance of the matter and written to Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood asking him to take stringent action against the accused.

Cholachagudda assaulted the lawyer over an alleged property dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022