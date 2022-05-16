Man who slapped, kicked lawyer in viral video arrested in Karnataka

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman lawyer in full public view in the district headquarter town of Bagalkote, police said on Monday.

The video of 40-year-old Mahathesh Cholachagudda kicking and slapping Sangeetha Sikkeri had gone viral drawing widespread outrage.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma too had taken cognisance of the matter and written to Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood asking him to take stringent action against the accused.

Cholachagudda assaulted the lawyer over an alleged property dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)