Man wanted in robbery, theft cases held in Delhi

A 22-year-old man, wanted in 17 different criminal cases, has been arrested from Sadar Bazar here, police said on Monday. The accused, Ritik Sonkar, is a habitual criminal, having 17 cases related to robbery, snatching and theft, registered in different police stations across Delhi, they said. ''He was released from jail about one week ago and has been caught repeating his past offenses again,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. ''A person who was riding a motorcycle without a helmet was signaled to stop but he tried to escape by accelerating the speed of the bike. He was later nabbed,'' the DCP said. During interrogation, it was found that the motorcycle being used by the Sonkar was stolen from the Motia Khan area on May 13 and he was using it for criminal activities, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)