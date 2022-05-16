Left Menu

Woman found dead in UP, family alleges dowry harassment

Her father, Shankar Nishad, has filed a police complaint against Sunil and her in-laws, they said.Jaisinghpur police station in-charge Anil Kumar Singh said a complaint alleging dowry death has been received in the matter.The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:57 IST
Woman found dead in UP, family alleges dowry harassment
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 27-year-old woman, who was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, was found hanging from the ceiling at her house here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chorama village under the Jaisinghpur police station area, they said.

Manisha's body was found hanging from the ceiling with a saree inside a room in her house around 8 pm on Sunday, the police said.

According to Manisha's family, she married Sunil in 2020 and her in-laws used to harass her for dowry. Her father, Shankar Nishad, has filed a police complaint against Sunil and her in-laws, they said.

Jaisinghpur police station in-charge Anil Kumar Singh said a complaint alleging dowry death has been received in the matter.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further action in the case will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022