Woman found dead in UP, family alleges dowry harassment

The body of a 27-year-old woman, who was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, was found hanging from the ceiling at her house here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chorama village under the Jaisinghpur police station area, they said.

Manisha's body was found hanging from the ceiling with a saree inside a room in her house around 8 pm on Sunday, the police said.

According to Manisha's family, she married Sunil in 2020 and her in-laws used to harass her for dowry. Her father, Shankar Nishad, has filed a police complaint against Sunil and her in-laws, they said.

Jaisinghpur police station in-charge Anil Kumar Singh said a complaint alleging dowry death has been received in the matter.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further action in the case will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, the police said.

