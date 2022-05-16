China's PLA enhancing its capacities with infrastructure development across Arunachal Pradesh border: Indian Army Eastern Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
China's PLA enhancing its capacities with infrastructure development across Arunachal Pradesh border: Indian Army Eastern Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lt Gen
- China
- Indian Army Eastern
Advertisement